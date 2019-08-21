Michael Crabtree nearing a deal with the Cardinals (again)

Getty Images

For the second time this month, free agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree is closing in on a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Crabtree and the Cardinals are nearing a deal to bring the wide receiver back to the NFC West.

The Cardinals had expected to sign Crabtree earlier this month after a positive workout with the team. Instead, Crabtree didn’t settle for the terms offered to him at the time and elected to remain unsigned. Whatever hurdles were in the way to keep Crabtree from agreeing to a deal at the start of the month now appear to have been cleared.

The interest in Crabtree makes sense. He played in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system at Texas Tech a few years after Kliff Kingsbury’s was the quarterback at the school. He’s an NFL veteran that has familiarity with the system Kingsbury has brought to Arizona and helps add some experience to a wide receiver group lacking it outside of Larry Fitzgerald.

Crabtree, 31, played all 16 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He made 54 catches for 607 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fewest receptions, yards and touchdowns since he played only five games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

The 10th overall choice in 2009, Crabtree played six seasons with the 49ers before going across the Bay to Oakland for three seasons.

He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Update 11:57 p.m. ET: The Cardinals announced an agreement with Crabtree on a one-year deal.