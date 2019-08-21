Report: No progress in Melvin Gordon contract talks

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon said recently that he’s just waiting for the phone to ring with a call from the Chargers that results in a contract offer that brings his holdout to an end.

It’s probably safe for Gordon to be out of pocket for a while. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that talks about a new deal have not progressed as hoped. Gordon is expected to continue working out on his own in Florida while racking up fines for missing preseason work with the team.

As a result, Gordon’s holdout is expected to stretch into the regular season. That’s something Gordon said he was prepared to do when the holdout got underway and it appears the Chargers’ intransigence has not altered his view.

Assuming that remains the case, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are set to be in the backfield against the Colts in Week One.