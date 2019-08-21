Report: Steelers’ Lavon Hooks out for year with Achilles tear

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Lavon Hooks will miss the 2019 season after sustaining a torn Achilles in practice, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Hooks has tried to forge a path in the NFL after going undrafted out of the University of Mississippi in 2015. However, he has yet to appear in a regular season game.

He signed with the Green Bay Packers following the 2015 NFL Draft and was released at the end of training camp. The Steelers then signed him the following February and he’s spent each summer with the team since, occasionally finding his way onto the team’s practice squad as well.

Hooks played in both preseason games for the Steelers this month, recording one tackle.