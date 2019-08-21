Ryan Fitzpatrick not taking starting job for granted

Getty Images

Everyone else is ready to name Ryan Fitzpatrick the Dolphins’ opening day starter except for the one person who matters. Brian Flores insisted earlier this week that the starting quarterback still is TBD.

If that is the case, then Josh Rosen gets another chance this week.

The job, though, seems to be Ryan Fitzpatrick’s to lose, even though he’s completed only 5 of 14 passes for 40 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in two preseason games.

He has lost quarterback battles more than he has won them or he wouldn’t be with his eighth team, but Fitzpatrick is hoping to make Flores’ decision an easy one and not win the job by default.

“Being a starting quarterback in this league, I think it’s something that you can never take for granted,” Fitzpatrick, 36, said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “You have a lot of people in the building, you have a lot of people in that locker room, a lot of fans that are relying on you to go out there and do your job. For me, it’s the reason that I still play. It’s a position that I love. It’s a position that I love being in. I’m excited to have the opportunity to compete to do it.”

The Dolphins eventually need to play Rosen in the regular season to figure out whether he is their quarterback of the future or if they need to draft one in 2020. But Rosen is running out of time to win the job for Week One.