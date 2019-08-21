Saints put Chris Clark on injured reserve

Getty Images

Saints offensive lineman Chris Clark was carted off the field in Sunday’s preseason game, and that will be his last action of the year.

Clark has been placed on injured reserve, according to Herbie Teope of the Times-Picayune.

The 33-year-old Clark started 13 games for the Panthers last year and previously played for the Texans and Broncos. He had signed with the Saints just the week before suffering the injury.

Depth on the offensive line was a concern for the Saints that led them to sign Clark, and now depth on the offensive line is a concern again.