Saints sign Will Compton

Getty Images

The Saints have added a veteran linebacker to the roster ahead of their third preseason game of the summer.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the team has signed Will Compton to the 90-man roster. The Saints have also placed offensive lineman Chris Clark on injured reserve.

Compton entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2013 and played one game as a rookie before taking on a regular role over the next four seasons. Compton made 23 starts while playing in 56 games and then moved on to play 12 games for the Titans last season.

He has 298 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack over the course of his career.