Seahawks place Demetrius Knox on injured reserve, add Landon Turner

The Seattle Seahawks placed guard Demetrius Knox on injured reserve on Tuesday after sustaining a quadriceps injury in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The team signed guard Landon Turner to fill the vacancy on the roster.

Knox, an undrafted rookie from Ohio State, was injured in the fourth quarter of the game, falling to the turf and grabbing the area of his right knee.

“It looks like he’s got a quad injury involved with the knee area. It was a nasty injury for him,” head coach Pete Carroll said.

The Seahawks found themselves rather thin on the offensive line following Knox’s injury as Mike Iupati (calf), George Fant (ankle), Jamarco Jones, Phil Haynes (PUP/sports hernia surgery) and Jordan Simmons (knee) were out with injuries. Turner will help offset the dearth of able bodies for the time being.