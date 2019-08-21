Seahawks sign Brian Wallace, waive Jalen Harvey

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed their second offensive lineman in as many days on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed tackle Brian Wallace. They signed guard Landon Turner on Tuesday.

Wallace started 29 games at right tackle for Arkansas before going undrafted this year. He was signed by the Broncos, but was cut a short time later. He worked out for the Seahawks and Cowboys earlier this summer.

The Seahawks have been without George Fant recently because of an ankle injury and Jamarco James missed the last preseason game, so there was a need for some depth at tackle.

Seattle waived safety Jalen Harvey to make room for Wallace.