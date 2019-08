Getty Images

The Texans fear offensive tackle David Steinmetz broke his right ankle, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Steinmetz was carted off from practice with an air cast on his lower leg.

He is undergoing further medical testing to confirm the initial diagnosis. A broken ankle would end Steinmetz’s season.

Steinmetz originally singed with the Dolphins as a college free agent in 2018. The Dolphins waived him out of the preseason.

Steinmetz joined the Texans’ practice squad on Nov. 20, 2018.