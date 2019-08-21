Titans-Browns get the Week One Nantz-Romo assignment

Getty Images

Three of Cleveland’s first five games this year will land in high-profile time slots. Another will draw the highest-profile broadcast team from CBS.

Via Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will handle the Week One game between the Titans and the Browns. While not a shock given the profile of the Browns (and the exportation of Steelers-Patriots to prime time on NBC), it underscores the reality that things have changed in Cleveland.

Dramatically.

To put a twist on that awkward-for-the-ages Kirk Cousins Sunday night pregame pep talk from last year’s Vikings-Bears game that was flexed to Sunday night, CBS isn’t be sending Nantz and Romo to Cleveland because of the Titans. Which actually may play right into Titans coach Mike Vrabel‘s hands.

In his first year as a head coach, Vrabel got his team to play up to the level of the competition against teams like the Eagles, the Cowboys, and the Patriots. The Browns, despite not having a record of .500 or better since 2007 and not having a playoff berth since 2002, have been placed on a pedestal. And the Titans have the mindset and the talent to deliver what would be a Week One surprise that possibly shouldn’t surprise anyone.