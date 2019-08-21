Trey Flowers hopes to play this week

Getty Images

Defensive end Trey Flowers came off the physically unable to perform list 10 days ago and he feels he’s had enough practice time to take things to the next level.

Flowers was recovering from shoulder surgery and took things slow to open training camp, but said on Tuesday that he is ready for game action and would like to see the field against the Bills on Friday night.

“You can never replicate a game, so a game is important,” Flowers said, via the Detroit News. “The speed of the game, going against an opponent, things of that nature.”

Lions head coach Matt Patricia hasn’t outlined the plans for playing time this week. Whatever the decision, the Lions defensive line will have to continue the process of gelling into the regular season as Flowers, Damon Harrison and Mike Daniels have all spent a lot of time off the field this summer.