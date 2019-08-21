XFL unveils eight team names, logos

XFL

The eight re-inaugural XFL teams have had cities and coaches for a long time. They now have names and logos.

The teams of the resurrected XFL are the Dallas Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks, the L.A. Wildcats, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis BattleHawks, the Seattle Dragons, the Tampa Bay Vipers, and the D.C. Defenders.

Only one franchise opted for alliteration, which often helps make a new name seem catchier.

The Dallas logo has a masked man in a cowboy hat, and the Houston logo tucks an oil derrick behind a large H. And the Tampa Bay logo looks a little bit like it was designed by Marie Barone.

The XFL relaunches in February, with a firm commitment to last longer than its first football foray, which lasted only one season.