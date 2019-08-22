49ers plan extensive preseason playing time for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo will get a long opportunity to shake off his ugly preseason debut.

Garoppolo, the 49ers quarterback who had a terrible game on Monday night, will get a lot of playing time on Saturday in Kansas City, head coach Kyle Shanahan said today.

Shanahan’s plan is for Garoppolo to play the first half and perhaps even start the third quarter, depending on how the first half goes.

On Monday night in Denver, Garoppolo was a horrific 1-for-6 for 0 yards, with an interception and another pass that should have been intercepted but was blocked. The 49ers’ line didn’t give him much time to pass, and he looked rattled in his first action since tearing his ACL last year.

That torn ACL happened in Kansas City, and Garoppolo will return to the scene of his injury on Saturday, where the 49ers hope he can put both the injury and his previous ugly outing behind him.

24 responses to “49ers plan extensive preseason playing time for Jimmy Garoppolo

  1. What Jimmy G needs is to find his timing. Two of his passes last week where blocked at the line. His picks are cause he is half a second too late. Playing time is what he needs. If he gets hurt again move on. Period.

  12. He needs the extra work because he’s been stinking up the joint. Jimmy’s not hungry anymore.

  13. jackedupboonie says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Clara is a day late and a dollar long on everything while trying to keep up with the Seahawks

    ——————————————————————————–

    The team that hasn’t won the division in the last two years and outside of Wilson and Wagner have no names filling positions? Yeah you’re as delusional as you are pathetic.

    As for Jimmy G, he’s pretty much picking up where he left off last season – which is a bad thing. The defense and run game will be what carries the Niners this season.

  14. Tom Brady did not do much in the Super Bowl either. He is supposed to be the greatest of all time. Jared Goff did even worse than Brady in that game. Good pitching can stop good hitting, and a good defense can stop a good offense. Russell Wilson the 35 million dollar man scored only 3 points against a good Minnesota Viking defense. Joe Flacco makes almost as much money as Jimmy G., and did he have a great game against Frisco? Why are people so hard on Jimmy.

    Move over Rover, and let Jimmy take over.–Jimi Hendrix

  16. I have a hunch that people who put Jimmy G. down are the same people who claim that Colin Kaepernick has NOT been blackballed by the NFL, and that Kap is unemployed simply because he is the worst quarterback who ever started an NFL game. The only connection between Jimmy G and Kap is that both played for Frisco. Some people simply hate the Frisco 49ers and their quarterbacks and head coaches (like Jim Harbaugh). They do not want Frisco to succeed.

  17. He wasn’t good on Monday but things are being blown out of proportion as usual. He had two passes knocked down where he made the right read and throw because the Guard stopped playing and had an unblocked Chubb in his face (yeah I know how that sounds) on the pick. He really only made on poor decision and throw which was the pass that should have been picked out to the right side but was dropped. He’ll be fine.

  18. Let me ask Jimmy G critics. If CJ Beathard (1-9 liftime) a better quarterback than Jimmy G (8-2 lifetime as a starter).

  20. Man, it was brutal to watch. Chubbs was trying to put him back on IR and his Oline seemed ready to oblige….

  22. zigiwilfsgaynephew says:
    August 22, 2019 at 3:55 pm
    He will be out of the league in 2 years. Mark my words.
    ____________________
    It’s more likely that he will be at his old locker in New England in 2 years.

  23. All I have see in a comment or article is the word ‘Frisco’ and I already know the person is clueless about the area and the team that plays there.

