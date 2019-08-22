Andy Reid: Brett Favre looks like he could still play, let’s start that rumor

Getty Images

Brett Favre got out of the coming-out-of-retirement business for good in 2011. But Andy Reid thinks the 49-year-old Favre could still play.

Favre visited Kansas City and talked to the Chiefs this week, and Reid, who was an assistant coach in Green Bay for Favre’s first seven years with the Packers, says Favre is in tremendous shape.

“Looks like he still could play,” Reid said. “Let’s start that rumor.”

Talk of Favre coming out of retirement has bubbled up from time to time, including this year, when Favre said he was hacked after an Instagram post announced that he was coming out of retirement. But with Favre set to turn 50 in October, it appears safe to say that he’s officially retired, with no chance of a return. Despite any jokes from Reid to the contrary.