Ben Roethlisberger sees “some value” to playing in preseason

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t say for sure that he’ll be in the lineup against the Titans on Sunday night, but he’s “pretty sure” that he’s going to see his first game action of the preseason.

There’s been a lot of debate about the value of playing starters like Roethlisberger in preseason games this summer and Roethlisberger weighed in on that question while speaking to reporters. He acknowledged there’s “a line to walk” when it comes to risking injury, but said he thinks there are benefits to seeing game situations in the summer.

“There is, I think, some value because every game counts in the NFL,” Roethlisberger said. “In all the other major sports, you can get away with losing some games and you can kinda warm up to it because the season’s so long. In our season, you can’t really afford to do that so to get out there and get the game speed stuff is beneficial.”

Roethlisberger said he’d like to take one hit to get it out of the way, although he said he’d like to run plays that gets the ball out quickly during what will almost certainly be his only playing time of the preseason.