Ben Roethlisberger sees “some value” to playing in preseason

Posted by Josh Alper on August 22, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t say for sure that he’ll be in the lineup against the Titans on Sunday night, but he’s “pretty sure” that he’s going to see his first game action of the preseason.

There’s been a lot of debate about the value of playing starters like Roethlisberger in preseason games this summer and Roethlisberger weighed in on that question while speaking to reporters. He acknowledged there’s “a line to walk” when it comes to risking injury, but said he thinks there are benefits to seeing game situations in the summer.

“There is, I think, some value because every game counts in the NFL,” Roethlisberger said. “In all the other major sports, you can get away with losing some games and you can kinda warm up to it because the season’s so long. In our season, you can’t really afford to do that so to get out there and get the game speed stuff is beneficial.”

Roethlisberger said he’d like to take one hit to get it out of the way, although he said he’d like to run plays that gets the ball out quickly during what will almost certainly be his only playing time of the preseason.

11 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger sees “some value” to playing in preseason

  2. Is it me, or does PFT feel like it’s implying sarcastic “air quotes” with their constant “quotes” in their headlines now of what players are saying?

  4. No one has ever been able to come up with a video that shows him sticking his foot out in an attempt to trip anyone. This accusation is old, tired, and worn out.

  5. Tony Romo was injured in preseason playing against Seattle and getting tackled by Cliff Avril, so the danger is real. For a veteran quarterback who is well established and in their 30s=, They do not need much of a preseason to get ready. If a backup quarterback can come in after not having played all season, then a starting quarterback can do the same. Nick Mullens for example was a third string quarterback for Frisco who never played in a preseason game, and when he got his chance last season, he won the first game he started and compiled some very nice statistics doing it

  6. Mullens did play in preseason games, but he never played in a regular season game before he got his first start last season.

  7. Mike Tomlin waited until the last second to move his right let and when he did, he did it in an attempt to make Jacoby Jones lose his balance during the kickoff return. The intent was there. It’s not like he didn’t know where the ball carrier was.

  8. Ben needs to rest up for a whole season of throwing his receivers under the bus.

  9. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:03 pm
    No one has ever been able to come up with a video that shows him sticking his foot out in an attempt to trip anyone. This accusation is old, tired, and worn out.
    ——————–
    Ok so we just ignore the actual game film and the hundred times we’ve seen the replay of it all over.

  10. californianewton says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:04 pm
    For a veteran quarterback who is well established and in their 30s=, They do not need much of a preseason to get ready.

    ****************************************************************************

    There have definitely been a couple seasons recently where you see Roethlisberger at his rustiest early in the season after hardly playing in the preseason.

    I don’t want to see him out there a ton in the preseason getting teed up on behind a backup o-line, but when Week 1 is against the Pats, I think he could use a few extra reps beforehand.

