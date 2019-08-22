Colts sign Johnny Robinson, waive James Williams

Getty Images

The Colts signed a pair of running backs earlier this week, but one of them has already found his way off of the roster.

They signed James Williams on Tuesday, a day after adding Charcandrick West to their 90-man roster, and announced on Thursday that Williams is back on the waiver wire.

Williams’s roster spot was need for defensive tackle Johnny Robinson. It is Robinson’s second stint in Indy as he signed with the team in early May after going undrafted and was placed on waivers a few weeks later.

Robinson had 37 tackles 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles while at Charleston Southern last season.