Cowboys covet, but can’t replicate, the Patriot Way

The #PFTPM podcast gives me a way to react to news that emerges during the day (after PFT Live concludes), to answer questions from you, and/or to babble on and on about whatever I’d like to babble on and on about. Sometimes, in the process of babbling on and on about something, I get an idea.

While discussing the status of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s holdout and the latest offer that reportedly was made to Elliott by the them, it occurred to me that, at their core, these contractual conundrums that the Cowboys currently are confronting reflect deep-seated envy of a franchise that has appeared in 10 Super Bowls since the last time the Cowboys played in the NFL’s championship game. Indeed, the Cowboys haven’t even been back to the NFC title game during a 23-year run that has included 10 AFC championship and six Super Bowl trophies for the New England Patriots, eclipsing along the way the five that the Cowboys won from 1971 through 1995.

The Patriots have mastered the ability to persuade players to take less than full market value, which has become a key ingredient in both holding together a nucleus of great talent and having enough cap space left to maintain a solid middle class of backups who can step in when injuries inevitably happen. The Cowboys, who currently have the most talent they’ve had since the salary cap began to chip away at the Jimmy Johnson-built roster that won three titles in four years from 1992 through 1995, are trying to impose that mindset on their players, but they can’t. And it seems to be driving them a little batty.

Yes, it’s good to have a bunch of great players. And now the Cowboys will either do what the Vikings have done, paying all of them at or close to market value and hoping for the best when it comes to the second- and third-string players, or persuade the likes of Elliott and Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper to act like Patriots.

Of course, the envy between the franchises quite possibly runs both ways. No matter how many championships the Patriots win, the Cowboys remain America’s Team, drawing eyeballs like no one else, even in down years. Still, it’s better to have the championships, and the Cowboys want more of them. They’ll be more likely to get more if they can get their best players to do what most of the best Patriots players always do: Take less.

The only problem for the Cowboys is that Zeke, Dak, and Amari aren’t inclined to do that. Earlier this year, Prescott made it clear that a team-friendly deal is an unfriendly proposition. “Nobody’s wife makes as much money as [Tom Brady’s] wife does,” Prescott told said at the time. “When Tom Brady isn’t the breadwinner in the home, then that’s a great problem to have.”

This means that the Cowboys eventually have to choose between finding a way to make it work (even if they end up with a subpar collection of backups) or making tough decisions about trading certain players or letting them become free agents, relying on the organization’s ability to draft and develop cheaper replacements.

It would be a lot easier if the best players would simply take less, like the best Patriots do. The sooner the Cowboys realize that’s just not happening, the sooner they’ll get these contractual disputes resolved, one way or the other.

28 responses to “Cowboys covet, but can’t replicate, the Patriot Way

  3. For some reason Tom Brady’s name is always used as an example.

    But many veterans over the years have restructured their contracts and stayed with the team.

    But there are those who don’t want to take a cut and end up leaving. Or get traded.

    When Wes Welker was traded it felt like doomsday around here.

  5. There’s only one Belichick. He can’t be replicated, and he’s the whole story. There’s no mystery.

  6. It’s a misconception that players will take less to play for the Pats. What top player other than Brady is taking less to stay with them? The Patriots often have a lot of middle class players because the better players won’t take less. The reason it works for NE is because Belichick is the GOAT and wins with lesser talent than most of the teams he faces in the playoffs.

  8. Even a middle market contract is many times more than most people make their entire lifetime. You want more money? Who doesn’t. If you value that over winning, by all means swing for the fences. But don’t insult the rest of us and embarrass yourself with this breadwinner nonsense.

    No bread is that expensive. At least be honest.

  9. It should be noted that “the Cowboys haven’t even been back to the NFC title game during a 23-year run” coincides with Jerrah’s time as GM. Any other GM would have been long gone with the mediocre results posted under Jerrah’s tenure as GM.

  10. Dak is correct. NE and Tom Brady are outlier’s, for Billionaire wives are not married to NFL QB’s. Personally, I’m not selling my services to any team, including NE, to play for less than my market worth. It’s no different than seeking employment in the real world. No one here would consider working for less money than their talent is worth. The market dictates that worth. Why give your hard earned money away to a billionaire?

  11. Cowboys can be America’s team the patriots are America’s winningest team😉 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  12. The advantage Brady gives the Pats by taking below market value cannot be overstated. IMO the dynasty doesn’t happen without that happeninG, It allows the Pats to have quality depth that other teams can never replicate.

  13. I remember when Scott Pioli tried to replicate “the patriot way” in Kansas City. Was miserable and Led to the worse 4 years of football the Chiefs have had in 30 years.

  14. If you or the Cowboys think the Pats —or the Eagles, Seahawks and a small handful of other teams, for that matter— are straight up asking guys to just take less than their market value, you’re looking down the wrong end of the telescope.

    They preempt holdouts by calling their top guys in early and offering them job security and *more* than they’re currently making. Any number under market value is made up in signing bonuses and incentives.

    If anything, the Eagles and the Pats are the reason why guys like Zeke and Gordon are holding out with a year or two left on their current deals. Those players know they’d be extended if they played for those teams.

    Parity and profit sharing are real, but the players know that not all front offices are created equally.

  18. It’s also helps that the Pats play in one of the worst divisions in football. You can get away with letting better players go when you face the lowly competition they play. Shoot, the Jets have 3 division titles in their history. Unreal!

  19. Belichick builds a 53 man roster every year, and not a starting 22 followed by whatever he can get with his remaining cap space. Belichick knows how to work the cap to the Patriot’s advantage. Kraft has told a story about how when the league was predominantly playing 4-3 defenses, Bill switched to a 3-4 because he knew the demand for free agent LBs had diminished and they could be had for less than the salary of a DL. Also consider how rarely he drafts skill position players in the first round. There’s a reason for that.

  20. Bill for the most part gets discarded players (Van Noy) that other lesser coaches that could not utilize their talent from other teams that are happy just to get a decent contract, as soon as most get better deals they leave. Brady is the one outlier in the entire league. It is Bill’s coaching talent that makes the team. If the Jones’s want replicate the Patriots way I think that is easy, hire an actual talented head coach like the one Jerry ran off because Jerry thought he was a better coach.

  21. I agree with person who commented that it is misconception that players take less to play for Pats. No All Pro or Pro Bowl type player takes less to play for Pats, it is generally the role players like Amendola who take less but by playing for Pats they extend their career. Star players like Devin McCourty, Donta Hightower were paid market value. BB smartly extended Gronk early so he was kind of underpaid but he acted like a pro and did not held out. Btw, the Pats recently gave a raise to Michael Bennet.

  22. I think it has a lot to do with maintaining an expected level of discipline than it does reduced contracts.

  23. Tom Brady aside, who are the “best players” on the Patriots who are signing below-market contracts?

    ———

    I don’t know of current players. Maybe someone else could list them. But in the past:

    Randy Moss took a pay cut to play in NE
    Teddy Bruschi
    Edelman
    Gronk
    Amendola

    I think it got old with Gronk and Amendola so they left.

  24. Yes, and part of the “way” is to not openly mock the player you are negotiating with. You’d never in a million years see Kraft or BB smirk into a microphone and ask “Zeke who”?

  25. While on a trip to Dallas with a friend, and taking the tour of Jerry World (he is a Cowboys fan), I took great pleasure as we walked into the Cowboys locker room and saw the giant plaques on the wall listing teams in order of Super Bowl appearances (Patriots 11 – Cowboys 8) and Super Bowl Victories (Patriots 6 – Cowboys 5), and seeing the Patriots at the top. It was a great photo-op. We had a good time there. The Philly fans were trash though. Pure trash.

  26. It’s easy over simplify and to point to Brady taking less than market value as the reason for the Patriot’s success. More important is Belichick placing a value on a particular position or positions, rather than on an individual player. As a result, he’ll trade a player “a year too early” (pardon the cliche) and get valuable draft picks which are then used to draft players or trade for players that better fit their scheme and at lower cost. They would never pay top value for a running back or a wide receiver (note this Dallas).

  27. I’ve always thought that one of the great advantages of Belichek is that he is both GM and coach.

    GMs need to prove their worth by acquiring the best players. A coach wants players that are coachable and disciplined, if not the most gifted.

    The former needs a big pay day at some point. The latter are fungible.

    Of all the other teams, the unique arrangement with Jerry Jones as owner, GM, and coach (sorry Mr. Clipboard) should allow them to replicate the Patriots success.

    But they never do…

  28. Only the patriots get away with paying players under the table and through fraud foundations like TB12 foundation since Kraft is best friends with goodell. The cheating and felony fraud they get away with is truly sickening. Everyone knows what a fake cheating organization they are. All asterisks

