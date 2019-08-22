DeMarcus Lawrence ready for season opener, Eli Manning

Getty Images

DeMarcus Lawrence delayed shoulder surgery until after he got a long-term deal signed in April. Thus, the Cowboys defensive end only came of the physically unable to perform list this week.

He won’t play in the preseason and said he doesn’t need it.

“What does that have to do with it?” Lawrence said. “It’s good for the team, understanding the pieces you need to work on as a coaching staff. That’s not my line of work, but it’s just good for younger players that haven’t been into the NFL yet. This is my sixth year, I’ve played a lot of games, so I should know what I’m preparing for mentally and physically. I don’t need preseason.”

Lawrence has two more weeks of practice to get back into football shape. He doesn’t sound like he thinks he needs that long.

The ever-confident Lawrence appears ready for the season.

“In March, I was thinking about getting paid,” Lawrence said. “After I got paid, got the surgery, I’m not really worrying about the surgery. Y’all forget I played two seasons with a torn labrum, so it really wasn’t about how ready the arm was going to be. I know I’m ready mentally and physically. You only need one arm to beat two.”

Maybe Lawrence is confident because he faces Eli Manning in Week One. Lawrence, who has 3.5 career sacks against Manning, has trolled Manning obsessively the past couple of seasons.

“Oh absolutely. That’s also a blessing to my career, to be able to go against Eli twice a year, so I’m ready for it,” Lawrence said.