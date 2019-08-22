Derrius Guice runs well in return to game action

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice waited more than a year to get back into a game after tearing his ACL in last summer’s preseason opener and he showed some of the skills that led to high hopes for the back’s contributions prior to the injury.

Guice showed patience and power while running the ball six times and catching a pass over Washington’s first two possessions on Thursday night.

Guice opened the game by cutting back, finding some daylight and darting forward for seven yards. He then used a stiff arm to avoid a tackle by Isaiah Oliver on his way to gaining six yards on a run around left end.

He would only pick up nine yards on his next four carries, but remained in the game for three series and showed little sign that the knee injury has sapped him of the ability to contribute to the offense in 2019.