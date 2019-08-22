Derwin James underwent surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James had surgery Thursday to repair the stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Noted foot surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery in Green Bay.

The Chargers will place James on injured reserve in Week One, leaving open the possibility for a short-term designation and a return late in the year.

The All-Pro player will need three to four months to recover, and given that timetable, James might not get back this year.

Coach Anthony Lynn said last week he hoped James would return this season but conceded he didn’t know “for sure” when James would get back on the field.

James injured his foot in an Aug. 15 practice.

Adrian Phillips will take over the strong safety spot during James’ absence.