Don’t forget to buy the Rotoworld draft guide

Rotoworld

The NBC/PFT relationship got started in part because of the ability of PFT to move one specific piece of merchandise: The Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide.

So as that time of year fast approaches (for some it’s already here), Rotoworld has everything you need.

And here’s the annual pitch: You should buy it because other folks in your league already have.

I’m once again in two leagues, and I’ll be using the draft guide next week for both drafts.