Drew Lock training on virtual reality as thumb heals

Rookie Drew Lock will have to watch from the sideline Sunday when Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien play in the Broncos’ fourth preseason game.

He continues to recover from a right thumb injury.

Since he can’t throw, all Lock can do for now is work on virtual reality at the Broncos’ facility.

Lock said he will do “two times” more classroom work.

“The VR stuff upstairs is going to be heavily used,” Lock said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “It helps a lot, being able to see what Joe [Flacco] does, kind of from his angle and things — being able to see every single rep, being able to see what the defense does, being able to see it in a ton of different looks.”

Lock previously used virtual reality in his sophomore and junior seasons at Missouri.