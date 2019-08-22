Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers out “multiple weeks”

Getty Images

It didn’t appear that Richard Rodgers was anticipating good news Monday, when he was carted off the practice field with a foot injury.

While it could have been worse, he seems to have known what was going on.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the Eagles tight end will miss “multiple weeks” because of the injury.

The 27-year-old Rodgers could be looking at another stint on injured reserve. The Eagles placed him on that list last year because of a knee injury, and he came back to play in the final seven games. He only caught one pass during that time, but he’s been productive in the past, catching eight touchdown passes for the Packers in 2015.

Without him, the competition for the Eagles’ third tight end spot is between Josh Perkins, Alex Ellis, and Will Tye.