Eli Manning leads Giants to FG before departing

AP

One series. Fourteen plays.

That was enough for Pat Shurmur out of Eli Manning.

Manning completed 4 of 8 passes for 41 yards on a drive that ended with a 41-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas. Two of Manning’s incompletions were drops by Cody Latimer.

Manning also became a lead blocker when Wayne Gallman cut back, leaving Manning to get in cornerback William Jackson‘s way.

Daniel Jones replaced Manning with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter.

That should complete Manning’s preseason. In three games, he was 9-for-13 for 86 yards and a touchdown.