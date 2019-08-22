Field conditions in Winnipeg are an issue

Getty Images

The Packers were expected to play their starters in tonight’s preseason game in Winnipeg. They now are reconsidering because of a patch of turf in the south end zone.

“We are still in the process of determining what to do,” Packers CEO/President Mark Murphy told Josh Moser of Fox 11.

The Raiders already were planning to hold out most of their key players.

Team officials from both the Packers and the Raiders spent pregame warmups examining an area of turf in the end zone where the Canadian Football League goal post normally sits.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL said league and team officials even have discussed an 80-yard field to avoid the end zone.

John Graham of On Ice Management, the promoter for the game, told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle that the NFL and NFLPA had approved the field for play.

For the Packers, it brings back memories of the 2016 Hall of Fame Game, which was canceled because of unsafe playing conditions. The Packers were scheduled to play the Colts in that game but fresh paint at midfield and in the end zones congealed and rubberized, creating a slick surface.