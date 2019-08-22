Former Lions second-round pick Teez Tabor struggling to earn roster spot

Getty Images

The Lions used a second-round draft pick on cornerback Teez Tabor in 2017, and after two disappointing seasons, he may not make it to a third.

Tabor hasn’t played yet in the preseason with a leg injury he couldn’t describe.

“These things are weird,” Tabor said, via the Detroit Free Press. “They’re weird. I feel good, then I just — I can’t — it’s weird. It’s super weird. So I’m waiting for it to not be weird no more.”

After a disappointing performance as a rookie, Tabor became a starter in his second year in 2018, but after struggling early on he was benched and barely played on defense over the second half of the season. He was probably going to need a strong training camp and preseason to make the 53-man roster this year, and that “weird” injury is keeping him from that. He may be just about done in Detroit.