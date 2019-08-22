Hue Jackson reveals he has battled depression, says “I failed tremendously”

Posted by Charean Williams on August 22, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Hue Jackson doesn’t have a job, and no matter how hard he wishes to get another head coaching opportunity in the NFL, his time has passed.

An 11-44-1 career record with two teams, including 3-36-1 with the Browns, doesn’t exactly make him an attractive candidate.

Jackson opened up in an interview with Greg Bishop of si.com, admitting depression and a loss of identity after his firing.

After trying to prop up his 2 1/2 seasons in Cleveland for months, including calling it the “best coaching” of his career, Jackson finally conceded the obvious.

I failed tremendously,” Jackson said. “Regardless of how you look at it.”

Jackson told Bishop he told Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager John Dorsey to “get the [expletive] out of my office” when they told Jackson he was out last Oct. 29. Jackson said he holed up in a basement guest room for three days, refusing to turn on the lights or come out.

“I could have laid there for three months,” Jackson said.

He credits Marvin Lewis’ job offer with getting him out of his funk.

Now, for the first time in 32 years, Jackson enters a fall without the title of “coach.”

“Football is what made me feel like who I am,” Jackson said. “People might say that’s too far. No, it’s not. You can’t be good at what you do if you don’t pour all of yourself into it.”

  1. Depression is very serious. I have known people who killed themselves because of depression. No career, no football game, nothing is worth a life. Praying for Hue.

  2. Can’t wait to hear Baker Mayfield’s response. I’m sure he’ll have one because he makes a habit of commenting on things that don’t have anything to do with him.

  3. Valuing your career to the point where it provides you with self identity and self worth is overvaluing the career path.

    The career path absolutely has its place and merit.
    But so does parenting, intimate relationships/marriage, self improvement, physical/mental health as well as taken care of others, and I’m sure numerous other opportunities for self identity and self worth.

    I agree with you, Hue, you cannot be great at something without committing to it.
    That just does not necessitate failing most other aspects of life.

    I hope Hue gets some good help to challenge his thinking.

  5. That’s a very serious depression. I wonder if Baker Mayfield still thinks Jackson should have turned down Lewis’ job offer?

  7. Hue is better then alotta coaches that has been and or still in the league. Nothing to be ashamed about I saw what he did for Jason Campbell in oakland, Campbell was on the verge of taking oakland into the playoff before his injury!!!

  8. Lets not get hung up on his record – Depression is a serious thing. Hopefully he can get the help he needs.

    Head coaching record aside, he was a great OC, and I’m sure he’ll get a chance at that role soon enough. I just hope he gets himself in order first – after all, taking on another job in a codependent fashion would likely just end up setting himself for more problems down the road

  10. Hug he balled in Oakland that year. They went 8-8, was undefeated in division. Prolly woulda been there a while had he not said he should help pick the gm.

  13. “‘He credits Marvin Lewis’ job offer with getting him out of his funk.”

    No offence to Hue, but that sounds more like he was sad & embarrassed. Depression doesn’t just end when you get a job offer

    I’m sure he’ll kick him while he’s down again

  17. Egos that big usually swing that low. I feel for him and pray he gets better. The reality is he was awful. Knew immediately when the head coach starts referring to himself in 3rd person, often. I don’t think this is a sham because I do think he’s soul searching, but this is also an image recovery campaign, which there is nothing wrong with, because he has a lot lot to offer I’m sure. Might be best for him to go to a college or even high school.

