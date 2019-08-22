Hue Jackson reveals he has battled depression, says “I failed tremendously”

Getty Images

Hue Jackson doesn’t have a job, and no matter how hard he wishes to get another head coaching opportunity in the NFL, his time has passed.

An 11-44-1 career record with two teams, including 3-36-1 with the Browns, doesn’t exactly make him an attractive candidate.

Jackson opened up in an interview with Greg Bishop of si.com, admitting depression and a loss of identity after his firing.

After trying to prop up his 2 1/2 seasons in Cleveland for months, including calling it the “best coaching” of his career, Jackson finally conceded the obvious.

“I failed tremendously,” Jackson said. “Regardless of how you look at it.”

Jackson told Bishop he told Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager John Dorsey to “get the [expletive] out of my office” when they told Jackson he was out last Oct. 29. Jackson said he holed up in a basement guest room for three days, refusing to turn on the lights or come out.

“I could have laid there for three months,” Jackson said.

He credits Marvin Lewis’ job offer with getting him out of his funk.

Now, for the first time in 32 years, Jackson enters a fall without the title of “coach.”

“Football is what made me feel like who I am,” Jackson said. “People might say that’s too far. No, it’s not. You can’t be good at what you do if you don’t pour all of yourself into it.”