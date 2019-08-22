Is Washington finally coming to terms with the Trent Williams situation?

August 22, 2019
Anger, denial, bargaining, depression. Acceptance.

After five months, it’s possible Washington finally has reached the fifth stage of grief regarding the demise of their relationship with tackle Trent Williams — and that the organization has now embarked on getting the best possible deal for him.

When a report emerged a few weeks ago that Washington was “having trade talks” regarding Williams, the team leaked that it’s not shopping Williams, and that it hopes daily fines in the amount of $40,000 will get him to show up. If, as it appears, the team leaked that it rejected New England’s offer of a 2020 first-round pick for Williams, the team apparently has finally realized that trading Williams is the only viable solution to the problem.

Although it’s always hard to interpret the moves and messages of a dysfunctional organization, the reason for leaking the rejected trade offer is obvious: It essentially invites other interested teams to make an offer, and it sets the floor for trade talks at the bottom of round one, given that’s where the Patriots almost always draft.

The report has sparked chatter in league circles regarding what Washington wants for Williams, including one hypothesis that Washington’s wish list is topped by what likely amounts to a pipe dream: Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Even if the Chiefs are thinking about moving on from Hill in lieu of paying him more than $20 million per year, the better approach would be to tag and trade him after the season, like they did with pass-rusher Dee Ford earlier this year.

Besides, the Chiefs don’t need Williams. And even if they did, Hill would be a lot to surrender to get a guy who has made it clear that he’s done playing for Washington.

That’s what ultimately will make it hard for Williams to get more than a low first-round pick, if it’s true that New England made that offer. Barring an auction among multiple teams that would drive the price up, it will be very hard for Washington to get significant compensation for a player who by all appearances will never play for Washington again.

  1. I think a late first round pick for a 31 year old left tackle is a very fair offer for a 31 year old Left Tackle who has missed a combined season of games over the last 5 years. Especially given the fact that Williams has already said he won’t play for the Redskins again, due to their handling of his medical issues.

    Not sure what the h3ll Washington is doing, but if a Pro-bowl player is refusing to play for the team because they mis-handled has medical treatment and the hold out has absolutely nothing to do with his contract/compensation, I just can’t see that organization being a desirable landing spot for high quality free agents (theirs or other teams)!

  3. IF its true that Williams will never play for the Redskins again, they could keep him from ever playing again. He is under contract for 2 more years. If he doesn’t show up, then he does get credited for a year towards his contract. So the Redskins would still hold his rights to 2 years again. In essence they could tell him to play out your contract or never play again. I know he wants more money that would be just the opposite. This isn’t strictly about his growth, the Redskins doctors told him they thought it looked like a cyst and to see his own doctor. Why on earth would anyone just rely on sports doctors when it came to something like that. When he finally did talk to his doctor the doctor panicked and said it looked serious. Then tests showed it was a cyst and nothing more . . . lol . . . that is Williams far more than it is on the Redskins . . . THIS IS ABOUT MONEY!!!

  4. I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss this. Andy Reid started out in college his first 9 years as an offensive line coach. Moved on to Green Bay and became their assistant offensive line coach. Reid has historically been with teams that drafted offensive lineman high in drafts largely due to his influence. And Williams blindsides Kansas Ctiy’s Golden Child Pat Mahomes. At 31, Williams would be locked in for the next 5 years as the Chiefs LT. I could see something like this going down, inclusive with a future draft pick.

  6. “It will be very hard for Washington to get significant compensation for a player who by all appearances will never play for Washington again.”

    Washington has one big thing going for it, however. They are downright stubborn enough to spite themselves while they spite everyone else. So they’ll wait for that firstrounder-plus deal no matter how much it hurts them, as long as they’re spiting everyone else in the process. This is one place where Washington’s dysfunction is almost an asset.

  7. I can’t believe the Pats where trading a 1st for a guy in his 30s. That is when they let them walk for a compensatory pick.

