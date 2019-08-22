It doesn’t appear Carson Wentz will play tonight

Getty Images

Eagles quarterbacks have taken the field to begin throwing before pregame warmups for tonight’s third preseason game. Josh McCown, Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson are on the field, John Clark of NBCPhiladelphia.com reports.

Carson Wentz isn’t.

Thus, it would come as a surprise if Wentz saw action tonight.

That would mean Wentz ends the preseason without seeing a snap. He has not played a game since Dec. 9.

Wentz, though, has said he is ready for the season regardless.

McCown, lured out of retirement this week, likely will play and could play a lot. Nate Sudfeld is out with a broken wrist and Kessler was diagnosed with a concussion last week, which is what prompted the Eagles to sign McCown.