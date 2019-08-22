Jets expect Ryan Kalil to play about a quarter on Saturday

Getty Images

Center Ryan Kalil has been working himself back into football shape since signing with the Jets on August 1 and the team feels that three weeks is long enough for them to put him in the lineup.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Thursday that the team’s plan is for Kalil to play about a quarter of Saturday’s game against the Saints. Kalil said a few days ago that he was still working hard to get the team’s play calling terminology down.

“It’s hard to play when you don’t know the plays and you don’t know the calls, especially,” Kalil said, via ESPN.com “But they’re all plays I’ve done before, all calls I’ve made before. It’s just all different terms, all different code names. They don’t have a Rosetta Stone for this. It’s like learning a new language.”

Gase said the team also wants to get center Jonotthan Harrison work with the first team. Harrison started the first two preseason games while Kalil was working his way back into shape.

Kalil won’t be surrounded by the expected starters at guard, although it may not be long before the entire line is intact as Gase said Brian Winters and Kelechi Osemele both did individual work at Thursday’s practice.