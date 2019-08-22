Jets sign Quincy Adeboyejo, waive J.J. Jones

Getty Images

The Jets signed receiver Quincy Adeboyejo on Thursday, the team announced.

They waived receiver J.J. Jones in a corresponding move.

Adeboyejo signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in one game during his rookie season.

A leg injury caused him to spend last season on the physically unable to perform list, and the Ravens waived him ahead of training camp this summer with a non-football injury designation.

He played four seasons at Mississippi, making 106 receptions for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jones began last season with the Chargers. The Jets signed him to their practice squad Oct. 22 and promoted him to the active roster for the final regular-season game.

He played two offensive snaps against the Patriots in Week 17, making one catch for 3 yards. Jones took 31 offensive plays and another on special teams — a punt return for no yards — in the first two preseason games.