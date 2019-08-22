Jets working out Quincy Adeboyejo

Getty Images

The Jets had wide receiver Dontrelle Inman in for a visit before he signed with the Chargers this week and they’re continuing to look at available options at wideout.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are working out Quincy Adeboyejo.

Adeboyejo signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and appeared in one game during his rookie season. A leg injury caused him to spend last season on the physically unable to perform list and he was waived ahead of training camp this summer with a non-football injury designation.

Signing Adeboyejo would give the Jets a double dose of Quincys in their receiving corps as they already have Quincy Enunwa alongside Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder at the top of the depth chart.