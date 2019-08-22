Jordan Reed being evaluated for a concussion

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed found himself in a familiar situation on Thursday night.

Reed has dealt with a long list of injuries over the course of his NFL career and he spent some time with medical personnel after taking a big hit from Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

Reed caught a 10-yard pass from Case Keenum and then got blasted with a helmet-to-helmet shot by Neal. Neal was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact, but Reed had to go in for a concussion evaluation.

Reed’s suffered at least three concussions during his NFL career, so being diagnosed with one would be a major source of concern for a player who has already suffered more than his fair share of injuries.