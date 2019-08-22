Josh Allen: Nothing like live reps to get me better

Getty Images

Twelve NFL teams have not played their starting quarterbacks thus far in the preseason, but the Bills have taken a different approach.

Josh Allen has started both of their games this month and is set to play again against the Lions on Friday night. The first two appearances have seen the offense heavily slanted to throwing the ball — Allen is 15-of-22 with two sacks, two scrambles and a couple of penalties on other passing plays — and the 2018 first-round pick is a fan of the approach.

Allen said there’s “nothing like live reps” to help him improve and he knows that improvement is necessary as he heads into his second season.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m at any point that I need to be at all,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “There’s still a lot of work that I got to do and continue getting better. The team’s getting better and I’m getting better. That’s all I can ask for, really.”

The Bills did a lot of work to improve the offensive pieces around Allen this offseason. The success of that plan will be tied to how much of a jump Allen has made over his rookie season.