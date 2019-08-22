Josh McCown looked like the veteran he is

Getty Images

Who needs practice?

Josh McCown came out of retirement, and five days later, he led the Eagles on two scoring drives.

McCown, 40, relieved Cody Kessler after two drives in the first quarter and played late into the third quarter before Clayton Thorson replaced him. The game was called in the fourth quarter because of lightning, giving the Ravens a 26-15 win.

After fumbling a shotgun snap and throwing three consecutive incompletions, McCown finished 17-of-24 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 4 yards, including a kneel down to end the first half.

For two years, the Eagles had an insurance policy behind Carson Wentz. But Nick Foles now is the starter in Jacksonville, and his presumed replacement, Nate Sudfeld, is out with a broken wrist.

So the Eagles lured McCown out of retirement Saturday.