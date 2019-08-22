JuJu Smith-Schuster working to improve as a deep threat

Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster knows the big question that everyone is asking about him as he heads into the 2019 season.

“How is JuJu going to do without AB?”

Smith-Schuster is the No. 1 wideout in Pittsburgh now that Antonio Brown is on the Raiders and he’s spent the offseason working to make sure that the answer to that question is a positive one. One of the things that he’s done on that front is focus on improving as a deep threat.

Smith-Schuster has a pair of 97-yard touchdowns on his resume, but both came on long runs after the catch and he wants to try things the other way this season.

“Being able to catch the deep balls down the field, those go balls, those free balls that they send down the field where I’ve got to go make those plays,” Smith-Schuster said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s what I’ve focused on a lot, catching the ball over the shoulder and being able to be a threat on the outside.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he already feels Smith-Schuster “can do kind of everything” the team asks of a receiver, but polishing up that aspect of his game should help him make good on hopes that the Steelers offense won’t miss a step this year.