Kenyan Drake out of walking boot

The Dolphins still have a skeleton crew on offense in tonight’s game.

But they’re at least closer to getting a key contributor back on the field eventually.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, running back Kenyan Drake was out of his walking boot, and was jogging during pre-game warmups.

Drake has been out with a foot injury, but their hope has been that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

They can only hope the same is true of the rest of the offense.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil isn’t playing in tonight’s game against the Jaguars, further scrambling an offensive line that has been a work in progress (to be generous). Along with wide receivers Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker not playing, it’s going to be hard for any quarterback to look very good there.