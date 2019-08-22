Kevin Hogan to start for Broncos Saturday

Getty Images

Most teams are playing their third preseason game of the summer this weekend and that is generally the time when starters see their most extensive playing time of the exhibition season.

The Broncos played in the Hall of Fame Game, though, and that means Saturday’s game is their fourth game of the preseason. Whether for that reason or because they are playing a Rams team that isn’t playing its starters, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio isn’t treating this weekend as a dress rehearsal for September.

Fangio said on Thursday that Kevin Hogan will start at quarterback for the second time this summer. With Drew Lock out due to a thumb injury, Brett Rypien will be the other Denver quarterback to see time on Sunday.

Fangio also said that few starters will be playing at any position, so there will be a lot of players trying to land on the back end of a roster or on a practice squad when Saturday’s game kicks off.