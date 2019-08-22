Kliff Kingsbury: Michael Crabtree brings a lot for young receivers to learn from

Getty Images

After some initial stumbles, the Cardinals signed wide receiver Michael Crabtree to their 90-man roster on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the new addition to the receiving corps. Kingsbury said he thinks Crabtree will be able to “fit right in” an offense that has some similar concepts to the one Crabtree played in at Texas Tech and that the veteran “provides depth right away.”

Kingsbury also said that he hopes some of the team’s younger receivers will be able to benefit from having Crabtree on board.

“I think he’s been a very productive player in this league,” Kingsbury said. “Very savvy, mentally tough player, plays physical, brings a lot for our young receivers to learn from and be around. We’re excited about him.”

With Larry Fitzgerald also on hand, young wideouts like Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella, Trent Sherfield and Hakeem Butler should have plenty of opportunities to learn from experienced colleagues this season.