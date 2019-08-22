Kwon Alexander ready to play Saturday, more ready for Bucs

AP

Kwon Alexander hasn’t played a game since Oct. 21 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament. The 49ers linebacker returns to the field Saturday, but he’s more looking forward to the season opener against his former team.

Alexander left the Bucs in free agency to sign with the 49ers.

“It’s hard [not to look ahead]. It’s hard,” Alexander said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But you know, I take it one day at a time. Try to make sure my team is straight and I’m straight so once we get there it’s time.”

Alexander has followed the team’s plan for his return, making step-by-step progress to the point that the 49ers have cleared him for contact in a game.

“It’s a big thing for me,” Alexander said. “I haven’t played since a minute now so I’m happy to be back out there. I just think playing instead of practicing, playing in a real game, you know it’s better to be ready for the first game, so you get your feet wet, since I ain’t played so I’m ready to go out there and show what I can do.”