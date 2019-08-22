Le’Veon Bell: Sam Darnold reminds me of myself

Getty Images

One wouldn’t think to compare Jets teammates Le'Veon Bell and Sam Darnold to one another.

Darnold’s a quarterback and Bell is a running back, which means they have very different skill sets and responsibilities on the football field. As Bell has gotten to know Darnold since joining the Jets, however, he’s realized that there are similarities between the two.

Bell called Darnold “a competitor” who is always looking to get better on the practice field and said he’d describe himself the same way.

“It’s hard to describe someone that’s like that because I’m like that,” Bell said, via the team’s website. “A lot of people go to practice and you’re just practicing. They call a play and you run the play. When they call a play for me, I’m trying to work myself and I’m trying to like really get better at it. And I can see that in Sam. When he makes a throw he doesn’t really like, I can see that in his face, ‘I could’ve thrown that better.’ You’ve got to love that about him because he literally wants to be perfect. He reminds me a lot of myself in that aspect.”

The Jets are hopeful that Bell and Darnold will be two peas in a pod when it comes to production in games as well, although putting that to the test will wait until the regular season as Bell won’t be playing at all in August.