Marcus Mariota happy to have all offensive pieces back together

Getty Images

The Titans offense is finally playing with a full deck.

Due to a variety of injuries, the Titans didn’t have all of their top skill position players in the same practice this summer until Wednesday. Running back Derrick Henry is back from his calf injury, tight end Jonnu Smith has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and quarterback Marcus Mariota is happy to have that all of those pieces are finally in place.

“Absolutely, it was nice to have everybody out there,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “At the same time, for someone like Jonnu, who is coming off a major injury like that, just all the hard work that he put in to get to the point where he’s at now, it’s really cool for him. It’s an opportunity for us to get better, and it was nice to see everybody out there.”

Having a full complement of offensive pieces on hand won’t help Mariota avoid the injuries that have been a constant in his NFL career, but if he’s healthy having them on hand should be a plus as he tries to land a long-term deal in Tennessee.