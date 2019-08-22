Michael Crabtree gets one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million

Getty Images

After the Cardinals worked out receiver Michael Crabtree (and others), decided they wanted Crabtree, and offered him a deal, Crabtree wanted more. So the Cardinals created the false impression that they didn’t really want Crabtree, and that they were simply doing “some due diligence.”

More than two weeks later, some checks due and payable to Crabtree will be significantly larger than they would have been.

No doubt aided by the hiring of the agent who represents coach Kliff Kingsbury, Crabtree ended up with a contract that will pay out a base salary of $3.25 million, along with incentives up to $2.25 million, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

The prior offer had $2.5 million in base salary, and (per the source) only $1.5 million in incentives. The final deal also including a doubling of the signing bonus.

The magnitude of the deal makes it clear that Crabtree will be part of the 53-man roster. The real question is whether and to what extent he’ll help at the NFL level and offense with which he’s very familiar based on his time at Texas Tech.