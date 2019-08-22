Multiple reports dispute claim that Patriots tried to trade for Trent Williams

Getty Images

After mutliple reports emerged on Thursday that the Patriots offered a 2020 first-round pick for Washington tackle Trent Williams, multiple reports emerged disputing that the Patriots had made such an overture.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. The leak undoubtedly came from Washington, with the goal of sending a message that Williams is available.

Who cares if the news isn’t true? It wouldn’t be the first time a team told a lie to advance a strategic objective. For Washington, the message is that they realize Williams isn’t coming back, and that if someone wants to offer more than what likely will be a low first-round pick, that could get it done.

And maybe, just maybe, Washington will take the best offer they can get, even if it’s less than the offer they supposedly rejected.