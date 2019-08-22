Nick Foles throws a TD and an interception in Jaguars preseason debut

Getty Images

The Jaguars got their first look at quarterback Nick Foles in game action on Thursday night and the results were a mixed bag.

The good included a clear rapport with wide receiver Dede Westbrook. Foles targeted Westbrook with seven of his 10 passes over a quarter-plus of action and Westbrook caught four of those passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Foles’s clear taste for throwing the ball to Westbrook may have come back to bite the Jaguars quarterback, however. His final throw in the wideout’s direction was picked off by Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe to put a blemish on Foles’s first night piloting the Jaguars offense in a game situation.

The other three Foles throws were to running back Leonard Fournette, who caught two of them and also ran seven times for 27 yards in his first preseason action of the year.