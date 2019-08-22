Packers sit 33 players after field conditions become an issue

AP

The Packers announced they will sit 33 players tonight, including Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The team didn’t say why, but the reason is obvious.

The Packers were expected to play their starters, but that was before the field conditions in Winnipeg became an issue.

A patch of temporary turf in the south end zone where the Canadian Football League goal post normally sits was not stable.

The Packers TV broadcast said the field would be shortened to avoid the end zone, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Raiders already had decided to sit their key players.

UPDATE 8:23 P.M.: The goal lines were moved to the 10-yard line to avoid the old goal-post hole in the south end zone. The teams are not kicking off, because of the shorter field.