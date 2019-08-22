Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 22, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots safety Patrick Chung has reportedly been indicted on a serious drug charge.

Chung was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Class B felony that carries a sentence of 3.5 to 7 years in prison, in Belknap County, New Hampshire, according to the Laconia Daily Sun.

The incident took place around June 25 and the indictment was presented on August 8, according to the report.

It is unclear why an incident that happened two months ago is just coming to light now, or whether the Patriots and NFL are aware of the matter. Chung has been participating in training camp as usual and is expected to be a starter on the Patriots’ defense when the regular season begins.

Chung, who has an arraignment hearing set for Wednesday, could face league discipline for violating the NFL substance-abuse policy.

Permalink 91 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

91 responses to “Patrick Chung indicted for felony cocaine possession

  3. “It is unclear why an incident that happened two months ago is just coming to light now…”

    It is?

    **coughPatriotscough**

  7. I wonder how much longer before Chung is an ex-Patriot. They don’t stand for that kind of ‘me first’ behavior there. Oh, wait… Josh Gordon is still on the team, isn’t he…

  12. TomBradyIsMyFather says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm
    Well he’s fired

    —————————-
    Pretty much. The Patriots will pause just long enough to verify that its true and then there will not be any hesitation. Or if he lies about to them even slightly when they ask him what the story is.

  14. First Josh Gordon, now Chung. We just can’t catch a break in New England. Hopefully he gets the help he needs.

  15. Felony Cocaine possession can be as little as a single gram. Let’s not jump to conclusions that the man is the next Pablo Escobar. Court Fees, Community Service, and an NA class, but I’m sure there’s a suspension of some sort coming.

  17. Pretty dumb that an NFL player traffics cocaine on the side you’d think there’s be an extra eye on you since you’re an NFL player but no apparently the stupidity urge overtook the logic.

  19. cajunaise says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:02 pm
    “It is unclear why an incident that happened two months ago is just coming to light now…”
    It is?
    **coughPatriotscough**
    —————————————————————————
    Or if you read the actual article, it’s pretty clear why: he wasn’t arrested. Why he wasn’t is another question, but good try.

  22. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    First Josh Gordon, now Chung. We just can’t catch a break in New England. Hopefully he gets the help he needs.

    —————————–

    LOL!!! “can’t catch a break”… See ‘tuck rule’.

  24. Hold your horses! Yes he could be guilty BUT he wasn’t arrested at the time, which suggests it wasn’t on him but found at his beachfront place there. So maybe someone else left it there.

  30. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    August 22, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    First Josh Gordon, now Chung. We just can’t catch a break in New England. Hopefully he gets the help he needs.

    =================================

    Your Jets are in shambles.

  34. “I wonder how much longer before Chung is an ex-Patriot. They don’t stand for that kind of ‘me first’ behavior there. Oh, wait… Josh Gordon is still on the team, isn’t he…”
    ======================================

    Even Aaron Hernandez was still on the team and practicing when he was the prime suspect. The team only cut him the day of the arrest.

  35. So, based on how the NFL has handled other situations, he’ll get a 4 game suspension. You know, it’s not like he beat a kid or anything, in which case he’d get nothing.

  37. “could face league discipline for violating the NFL substance-abuse policy”
    ____________________

    You don’t say. A 3 1/2 to 7 year sentence is enough to get you suspended? Shocker.

  42. Its most likely DEA was waiting to cast the net wider. That would be the delay. It isn’t a small about. 3.5-7 years is for weight. Forget suspension, he’ll get a term. Might be light of he rolls, maybe even forgiven, but the league can’t ignore hard narcotics activity.

  43. Here is a little detail..

    The details surrounding Chung’s encounter with law enforcement were not clear in the indictment.

    However, Jim Murray of radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston tweeted that, according to a source, “Patrick Chung’s home in Meredith had an alarm tripped for a B&E. Police show up to check on the home, have probable cause to enter the home, and ultimately end up finding cocaine, leading to the investigation and indictment.”

  45. Pats obviously knew this was coming. Police responded to an alarm call. Doors were open, Chung wasn’t home, drugs were on a table. When Chung came home he was not arrested. Seems pretty flimsy. We’ll see how it plays out.

  46. I was once a patient in the Coronary Intensive Care Unit of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in my 30’s. Every patient, nurse and doctor I encountered asked me if I did cocaine. I asked a doctor why everyone kept asking me that and his reply was, “The only time we ever see young people like you in this unit is from heart damage from cocaine, which can happen the first time or the 50th time you use it.”

    Doing cocaine is stupid.

  48. henry53 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm
    4 games? Who cares about games, he’s likely going to jail!

    _____________________________________

    Nobody goes to jail for a first time offense of possesion! But keep hoping. Suspended sentence and 4-6 weeks from the league. Trial will be pushed off until after the season.

  49. The reason the fans of the other 31 teams are laughing is NE Fans brag about how great players like Chung are and when they are gone it is “next man up” like they are easily replaceable. Which is it?

  50. The story linked in this post says police found cocaine in Chung’s home after an alarm system at the home was tripped for breaking and entering. That’s … going to be tricky.

    Police may have grounds or even a duty to enter the home for the breaking and entering alarm. But to turn that basically into an unrelated drug-bust warrant, which you usually would need a judge to sign first, after meeting some minimal threshold of evidence — it feels like there’s enough 4th Amendment there for a defense lawyer to work with.

  51. In that same Laconia Sun article it had a slew of names indicted by the grand jury on drug charges. Maybe the grand jury doesn’t meet frequently or he was one of many cases that had to be investigated.

    However, Jim Murray of radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston tweeted that,
    according to a source, “Patrick Chung’s home in Meredith had an alarm tripped for a B&E. Police show up to check on the home, have probable cause to enter the home, and ultimately end up finding cocaine, leading to the investigation and indictment.”

  52. What we’ve learned is that you can bust drug dealers by setting off their alarms so police will respond and search. If it’s Chung’s, get rid of him. However I’m not sure if police may lose this one based on proof it is his, and the concept they were there to check for a burglary suspect.

    I also don’t see any facts about the amount or where/how it was found.

    But overall, it doesn’t look good for him.

  53. Well he’s pretty stupid. If he wasn’t arrested, he’s not going to jail so easy on those comments. He’ll lose some games for sure, I would guess the Pats will take a long look at it before they decide to cut him loose or not. Just a stupid thing to do or be around.

  55. henry53 says: 4 games? Who cares about games, he’s likely going to jail!
    ——————–
    Maybes. But if he’s had a test since then and was clean it suggests he never took it. And if he failed and it’s a first time it doesn’t trigger a suspension (that’s for a 2nd time). And all that is only if he’s actually guilty. Which seeing as it may have been found after a break-in at his property (?), he might not be, or it’d be hard to prove. Don’t microwave yer popcorn just yet.

  56. Life ain’t easy, glad to see there a bunch of Puritans in America who can judge others because… they are perfect.

    Drugs should be legal for those over the age of 21, would eliminate the cartels, gangs and black markets.

    Q:Is it gonna stop because its against the law?
    A: NO, never has, never will.

    Q:What is the definition of a moron?
    A: Doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

    Yet cartels, gangs and crime from it exist and will always exist. Why do we spend billions being morons?

  59. If this were any other player on any other team, I don’t think these fans would be so forgiving. Quite the opposite, actually.

  60. It just amazes me considering the money, the awards etc these guys get as to how someone could even think of getting involved in something like this. I mean the story is lacking info but its obvious not just using but what, selling it or dealing it. Ouch!
    Not to mention what it does to the team. You just lost your best defensive player and the season didnt start yet.

  61. >>, could face league discipline for violating the NFL substance-abuse policy.

    I’d rather face “league discipline” (a suspension) than 3.5 to 7 years in prison any day of the week.

  62. Whether the police had reasonable suspicion to enter house will be a factual
    issue based upon a legal standard. The drugs would have had to have been
    in plain sight, the police would have no basis to look in drawers etc.
    Maybe a second cousin or somebody will admit the drugs were his.
    In many states a first time offender will get probation and drug rehab.

  63. No word as to how much cocaine was found. per the chargees the amount has to be less than a half ounce, so it could be anywhere from a line on a table to a little baggie. Sticky situation but the guy just likes to party sometimes, maybe probation and some fines but no need to throw him in prison.

  64. Thetruthspeaks says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    Well we all know the blind Patriot fans will blame it on a conspiracy generated by Goodell or the Colts.

    11 12 Rate This
    ——————————————

    This is my favorite comment, ever. Especially with the 11 and 12 for thumbs at the bottom. Masterpiece.

  67. For all those speculating about the weight, in NH any non-marijuana, first offense, drug possession is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison. But that doesn’t mean jail time. And as someone else mentioned, if the drugs were found in his house (possibly occupied by others) and not on him, he may not be guilty.

    Wonder when last time he was drug tested by NFL. If recently, and no positive drug tests, it may come in handy in defense of the drug charges.

    https://www.drugpossessionlaws.com/new-hampshire/

  69. granadafan says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:29 pm
    “I wonder how much longer before Chung is an ex-Patriot. They don’t stand for that kind of ‘me first’ behavior there. Oh, wait… Josh Gordon is still on the team, isn’t he…”
    ======================================

    Even Aaron Hernandez was still on the team and practicing when he was the prime suspect. The team only cut him the day of the arrest.

    ————————

    Actually, he was sent home when he showed up for a workout, then cut immediately after his arrest. Why would we let facts gets in the way, though

  70. cajunaise says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:02 pm
    “It is unclear why an incident that happened two months ago is just coming to light now…”

    It is?

    **coughPatriotscough**

    ————————-
    Most likely because Law Enforcement usually prepares a solid case for indictment to present to a grand jury prior to actually going before them. If they simply rushed in there the next day saying “pretty please” they would probably lose.

  71. Holecrap says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    It just amazes me considering the money, the awards etc these guys get as to how someone could even think of getting involved in something like this. I mean the story is lacking info but its obvious not just using but what, selling it or dealing it. Ouch!
    Not to mention what it does to the team. You just lost your best defensive player and the season didnt start yet.

    ————-

    Is it really shocking that a player took cocaine? The consensus greatest defensive player ever, Lawrence Taylor was an admitted coke head the entire time he played.

  72. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    If this were any other player on any other team, I don’t think these fans would be so forgiving. Quite the opposite, actually.
    ——————-
    So you consider yourself to be ‘forgiving’?

  74. Whats funny is all the people already hating on how he got off scott free because he is a Patriot because he isn’t in prison yet 2 hours after the indictment.

  76. The lack of an arrest and any publication of the incident indicates that they aren’t sure of his role in this but he may be the only identifiable name nearby, and they feel they have to bring him in to find out what happened. Nobody should be surprised if in the end this is a big Nothing Burger.

  77. juan759 says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:49 pm
    Life ain’t easy, glad to see there a bunch of Puritans in America who can judge others because… they are perfect.

    Drugs should be legal for those over the age of 21, would eliminate the cartels, gangs and black markets.

    Q:Is it gonna stop because its against the law?
    A: NO, never has, never will.

    Q:What is the definition of a moron?
    A: Doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

    Yet cartels, gangs and crime from it exist and will always exist. Why do we spend billions being morons?

    ————–

    Many, many NFL players have been caught or admitted to taking drugs harder than pot and have been forgiven. LT for example is widely held as the greatest defensive player ever despite his personal flaws, of which cocaine may be the least problematic.

  80. The Patriots have been looking awfully good heading into the season. Let’s not forget that Robert Goodell has a house nearby. Knowing Robert Goodell like we all do, is it really out of the realm of possibility that he snuck over to Chung’s house and planted a stash and then called the police himself?

  84. The Patriot way… Lie, Cheat, Steal, Kill and Deal… This team has it all. The new version of the 90’s Cowboys but worse lol

  85. Holecrap says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    It just amazes me considering the money, the awards etc these guys get as to how someone could even think of getting involved in something like this. I mean the story is lacking info but its obvious not just using but what, selling it or dealing it. Ouch!
    Not to mention what it does to the team. You just lost your best defensive player and the season didnt start yet.

    2 4 Rate This

    ——————

    you must not get out much

  87. 283diamonds says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:49 pm
    If the story is confirmed, he won’t be a Patriot for long. Maybe Eric Berry, would be up to stepping in to play for him.

    ———-

    How can you say that while the league is supporting Josh Gordon and the Patriots are bringing him on to the team? Whether someone was criminally charged for possession or was caught by the league in a test or they admitted taking illegal drugs, it’s all the same to me. It’s not something that should ruin the person’s life, particularly for a first offense. Hopefully if Chung is convicted he doesn’t have to serve time, while I think he was stupid for not respecting the law, 3.5 years minimum sentence is extreme for a possession charge.

  88. NH is the live free or die state. No motorcycle helmet laws. He figured drugs are probably ok too!

    Americans make way too big a deal about drugs. Only reason they are still illegal is to keep the DEA, Cops and the for profit prisons making money hand over fist.

    But if you’re big pharma, well nothing you do is wrong.

  89. californianewton says:
    August 22, 2019 at 1:08 pm
    He is facing a suspension by the league pretty soon, I am sure.

    ———–

    His main issue is not having to serve any jail time at the moment. The suspension would be 2-4 games, that’s definitely going to happen, but that is secondary.

  91. Holecrap says:
    August 22, 2019 at 12:51 pm
    It just amazes me considering the money, the awards etc these guys get as to how someone could even think of getting involved in something like this. I mean the story is lacking info but its obvious not just using but what, selling it or dealing it. Ouch!
    Not to mention what it does to the team. You just lost your best defensive player and the season didnt start yet.

    ————-

    No… Any amount possessed is a felony in NH. it’s a simple possession charge that happens to also be a felony there. If it was with intent to distribute the charge would be different.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!