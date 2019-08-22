Patrick Chung will face no league punishment, likely for a while

With Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on felony cocaine possession charges, Patriots fans are bracing for (and non-Patriots fans are rooting for) Chung not being available this season. While that would happen if the Patriots choose to release Chung, the league cannot suspend Chung, with or without pay, based on these allegations.

Chung’s alleged misconduct does not fall under the Personal Conduct Policy. The substance-abuse policy covers criminal conduct involving substances of abuse, and the substance-abuse policy contains clear language on what can, and thus can’t, be done to a player who merely faces criminal charges, whether misdemeanor or felony.

First, nothing can be done until the charges are resolved. The league can’t, and won’t, conduct its own investigation and take action independent of the criminal process.

Second, Chung can’t be suspended with pay pending resolution of the charges. It’s simply not available under the substance-abuse policy. The Commissioner-Exempt list applies only to potential Personal Conduct Policy violations involving alleged crimes of violence.

Third, Chung will be subject to NFL discipline only if he ultimately is found responsible for a drug-related offense. This requires a conviction, a guilty plea, a no-contest plea, or entry into a diversion program. If Chung fights the charges and wins exoneration, the league can do nothing.

Unless the wheels of justice move more quickly than they usually do, this case won’t be resolved until at the 2019 season, at the earliest. Thus, the league will do nothing — indeed, the league can do nothing — until the case ends, at the earliest. While this doesn’t prevent the Patriots from making roster decisions in light of the allegations against Chung, it definitely keeps the league from imposing any sort of sanction.

  2. >> The league can’t, and won’t, conduct its own investigation and take action independent of the criminal process.

    But haven’t they done this in the past? If a player is accused of violence towards a woman, isn’t he immediately investigated by the NFL, regardless of what the police are doing?

  6. indiapalealeblog says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    >> The league can’t, and won’t, conduct its own investigation and take action independent of the criminal process.

    But haven’t they done this in the past? If a player is accused of violence towards a woman, isn’t he immediately investigated by the NFL, regardless of what the police are doing?

    Read deeper……………. No violence indiapalealeblog

    “The Commissioner-Exempt list applies only to potential Personal Conduct Policy violations involving alleged crimes of violence”.

  7. Based on the fact as so far reported. This is a vacation home of Chung’s. Lots of friends andfamily use this home even when Chung himself isn’t there. A burgaler alarm brought the police to his home and they found a small amount of cocaine on the premises. Chung was NEVER arrested. Again based on the known evidence it seems there is nothing to connect Chung with this coke directly except the fact that it was found in his house.

    Unless the DA has information linking Chung directly to the cocaine, I was actually shocked that he bothered to indict him. But in the end, if Chung’s blood work is clean, he’ll get to play until the case reaches its conclusion.

    Is it embarrassing for Chung? I bet it is. Is it distracting to the Pats? I’m sure it will be for a week.

  9. A dumb loophole that has to be closed in the next CBA. Have to put drug possession, selling, etc. under personal conduct policy and keep the other for positive tests.

  10. indiapalealeblog says:
    August 22, 2019 at 4:43 pm
    >> The league can’t, and won’t, conduct its own investigation and take action independent of the criminal process.

    “But haven’t they done this in the past? If a player is accused of violence towards a woman, isn’t he immediately investigated by the NFL, regardless of what the police are doing?”

    Did you stop reading right after you read that sentence????

  11. “First, nothing can be done until the charges are resolved. The league can’t, and won’t, conduct its own investigation and take action independent of the criminal process.”

    Tell that to Ezekiel Elliott.

  12. Big Ben was accused but acquitted of sexual assault. Yet he was suspended by the league even before the trial began. Tom Brady was not convicted of anything, and neither was Ezekiel Elliott. Both were suspended. In contrast, the Beast Mold pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving to avoid conviction of drug driving, and he was not suspended. the league has no consistency in disciplining players. There seems to be no guideline, and the courts have ruled that the commish has broad powers under the current CBA to discipline players. Not that I give a hoot whether Chung is disciplined or not, I just want to point out that there simply is no reliable way to predict what the league may or may not do.

  13. So, was Adrian Peterson the only player who was placed on the ‘Commissioner’s exempt list’ sham and effectively suspended pending the results of his case… and the suspended even longer?

    The wheel of NFL a Justice is funny. You just never know who they’ll help by sweeping something under the rug or who they’ll drop the hammer on.

  14. I’m just surprised he got in trouble in the very town he resides in. He’s charged with possession of cocaine and it doesn’t say anything about how much he had, it could have been simply a half gram. Either way it seems pretty stupid to throw away your career on a 40 dollar bag, but nothing surprises me with these guys

