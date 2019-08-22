Raiders punter gets his Canadian provinces mixed up

@Raiders

The Raiders play a preseason game against the Packers tonight in Winnipeg, Manitoba. That was news to Raiders punter A.J. Cole.

Cole wore during the road trip from Oakland to Canada a hoodie that says, “Winnipeg, Alberta.”

He poked fun at himself for the wardrobe malfunction.

“Apologies to the citizens of Winnipeg, Manitoba,” Cole tweeted, “just a kid from Atlanta, Florida playing football in Oakland, Nevada with a low geography IQ.”

It’s unclear how Cole got a hoodie that had the name of Winnipeg’s province wrong. Unless he had it made, it’s really not his fault. But it’s also smart for him to suck up; you never know when an NFL punter may end up punting for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.