Posted by Josh Alper on August 22, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in February that the team thought Todd Gurley‘s contract with the Rams was “probably where it starts” in talks with running back Ezekiel Elliott about a new deal.

Jones revised that stance earlier this month. He called Gurley’s deal “within the realm” while adding that he believes Le'Veon Bell‘s contract with the Jets re-set the market. Bell’s deal calls for a lower annual average salary and less guaranteed money than Gurley is set to receive over the life of his deal in L.A.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that the team’s latest offer to Elliott comes in between those two deals. None of the terms are disclosed in the report, but the offer would reportedly make Elliott one of the top two highest-paid running backs in the league. Presumably anyone who let Werder know about the offer would have stressed that it was for more than Gurley is getting if that was the case.

PFT has reported that Elliott is looking for an average annual salary of $15 million per year, which is more than Gurley is due under the terms of his contract.

If that offer’s been rejected, it may explain the timing of Jones’s decision to share his view that “sometimes our players have to realize that their representatives don’t always have what’s in the best interest” of the players in mind because agents are looking for the biggest deal.

23 responses to “Report: Cowboys offer to make Zeke “one of NFL’s two highest paid RBs”

  3. As always with Jerrah’s Boys – raw talent regardless of the person, and big names over depth.

  4. Zeke is the best. He’s won the title every year he’s played a full season, including last year. Should the best be paid less than the best? Gurley’s deal looks regrettable after learning of his continuing knee issues and his limited playing time that has resulted from that. Zeke has no lingering injury issues. He’s still in the prime of his career. It’s likely the only large contract he’ll ever get. So yes. You tell me what Zeke should get.

  6. We do this every time. Media, fans… we basically say “player was dumb because he turned down $18M a year.” What was the bonus? What was the contract length? What are the guarantees? At this point, we all should know that the annual dollars mean nothing and that the bonuses and guarantees are the most important.

  7. Ha ha! The rest of the NFCE is hoping this is true! Jerry will find his team in cap hell soon enough. The Seahawks and Falcons already killed their teams with ridiculous contracts are have been removed as competition in the NFC. Now go sign Dak to $40M/year!

  8. I’m starting to fear that Jerry is about one more good Pollard pre-season game from dangling this knucklehead’s name in trade talks. Jerry has had his back in SEVERAL unbecoming situations in the three short years he’s been there, and THIS is the loyalty he is shown… I can’t imagine that Jerry isn’t positively livid behind closed doors about this holdout. Having said that, I hope they get a deal done. Go Cowboys.

  9. Without a talent like Zeke, Dak will most likely be exposed as the C+/B- QB he is.
    But Gordon in the AFC is showing the world there’s no demand for high-dollar RBs.
    Zeke is important – to Dallas, therefore he does have notable value, but in a bubble.

  10. Let him reject whatever the offer was…he’ll come running once game checks start getting missed…

  11. And meanwhile the Patriots pay all of their RBs less than what the Cowboys offer to pay Zeke…. And the Patriots have won 6 SBs and appeared in 9 since the last time Jerry’s team even sniffed a SB

    Don’t do it Jerry. Ask yourself, what would BB do?

  12. I think there could be a backroom agreement (not necessarily a new contract) in place between Elliot & Jones. Elloit has proven he’s able to come in cold & be effective so he’s “holding out” to avoid the wear & tear training camp. Jones sees a certain logic in this but gets to throw a little shade now & then Elliots way to save face

  13. Hold on just thought PFT had an article on how the Cowboys are paying guys less because it’s more about the team ????

  15. If the deal sits between Gurley and Bell it’s a good offer and should be accepted, Elliot’s production may be the best of them all but he’s gonna have to accept that he has to take a little bit of a hit for his off field indiscretions because the Cowboys take on huge risk with him getting in trouble again and missing games.

  16. It takes the Patriots 7 years to pay 15 million for a runningback. Zeke should know he isn’t leading anyone anywhere!! Dime a dozen through the decades.

  17. God almighty, fans are so pathetic. WHile guy is making bupkis, but carrying the team, he’s the greatest dude who ever lived. Say anything bad about him, they crucify you. But the minute he wants to get paid as he deserved (particularly based on short shelf life of running backs), and the same fans start screaming bloody murder that he’s a bum, should take less, can be replaced, like they are the ones paying the salary. Nauseating.

  19. How much are the Patriots paying for RB’s? That would be where I’d start. After all, isn’t winning the super bowl supposed to be the goal? I can’t believe that after all these years and six super bowl trophies, nobody seems to be trying to copy the success of the Patriots.

  21. I can’t believe that after all these years and six super bowl trophies, nobody seems to be trying to copy the success of the Patriots.
    ========
    Yeah, should be easy to just find the greatest head coach and greatest quarterback and have them together for about 20 years.

  22. SWFLPC.INC says:
    August 22, 2019 at 2:46 pm
    And meanwhile the Patriots pay all of their RBs less than what the Cowboys offer to pay Zeke…. And the Patriots have won 6 SBs and appeared in 9 since the last time Jerry’s team even sniffed a SB

    Don’t do it Jerry. Ask yourself, what would BB do?
    ——————————————————–
    Certainly helps when you have the GOAT at QB. That’s a big reason Zeke is far more valuable to Cowboys than any RB is to NE.

  23. I love the move. Please pay your QB and RB a combined annual salary of 30-45 million and use as much of that cap as you can. That way you will have to fill the rest of the roster with garbage and stay irrelevant. I’m all for it.

